"So, it's not a typical remix album. We wanted to do something where we could sort of connect with bands that have inspired us or bands that we've toured with that we've really connected with, and give them a chance to reinterpret the album," she said.
Paramore released the original version of This is Why in February. The album was the group's first in nearly six years.
