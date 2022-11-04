Paramore took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The rock band performed the song "This is Why" during Thursday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

"This is Why" explores frontwoman Hayley Williams' struggles with being in the public eye.

"If you have an opinion / Maybe you should shove it / Or maybe you could scream it / Might be best to keep it / To yourself," she sings.

Paramore released a single and music video for "This is Why" in September.

The song is the title track from Paramore's forthcoming album of the same name. The album also features the songs "The News," "Running Out of Town," "C'est Comme Ca," "Big Man, Little Dignity," "You First," "Figure 8," "Liar," "Crave" and "Thick Skull."

This is Why will be Paramore's first album in nearly six years and is slated for release Feb. 10, 2023.

Paramore is in the midst of a fall tour that began Oct. 2 in Bakersfield, Calif., and ends Nov. 19 in Mexico City, Mexico.