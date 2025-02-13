Lionsgate announced the video-on-demand dates for The Last Showgirl on Thursday. The film will be available for $14.99 purchase on Tuesday, with $5.99 rental pricing coming March 4.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roadside Attractions released the film theatrically for one week in December and a wide release in January. Pamela Anderson was nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for her role as a dancer who finds out her Las Vegas show is closing.

In interviews with UPI, Anderson said the film helped her address making a living being objectified, in movies, shows and pictorials her sons later had to live with. Co-star Jamie Lee Curtis, also nominated by SAG and BAFTA, said she knew women like her character, a cocktail waitress.

The Last Showgirl also stars Billie Lourd, Dave Bautista, Kiernan Shipka and Brenda Song. Gia Coppola directs Kate Gersten's adaptation of her own play. Miley Cyrus performs the song "Beautiful That Way" for the film, written by Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li.

Bonus features include a look at the making of the film called The Last Showgirl: Unreserved and a conversation with Anderson and Curtis.