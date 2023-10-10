Pain Hustlers is based on the Evan Hughes book Pain Hustlers: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup. The film is written by Wells Tower and directed by David Yates, known for the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts movies.
The film follows Liza Drake (Blunt), a single mom struggling to raise her daughter.
The character takes a job from Pete (Evans) at a failing pharma start-up, "where Liza's charm, drive, and guts catapult her into the high life and the company into a center of a criminal conspiracy with dire consequences," an official description reads.
The trailer shows Liza repeat the mantra "I will make my life count."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.