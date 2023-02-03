Spanish-born fashion designer Paco Rabanne has died.

The French-Spanish designer and fragrance creator died Friday in Portsall, France, the Spanish group Puig, which controls Rabanne's fashion house and fragrance business, confirmed to WWD. He was 88.

Rabanne was known for using metal, plastic and other unconventional materials in his avant-garde designs.

"Paco Rabanne made transgression magnetic," Puig fashion and beauty division president Jose Manuel Albesa said. "Who else could induce fashionable Parisian women to clamor for dresses made of plastic and metal? Who but Paco Rabanne could imagine a fragrance called Calandre -- the word means 'automobile grill,' you know -- and turn it into an icon of modern femininity?"

"That radical, rebellious spirit set him apart: There is only one Rabanne," he added. "With his passing, we are reminded once again of his enormous influence on contemporary fashion, a spirit that lives on in the house that bears his name."

The Paco Rabanne fashion house confirmed Rabanne's death on its official Instagram account.

"The House of Paco Rabanne wishes to honour our visionary designer and founder who passed away today at the age of 88. Among the most seminal fashion figures of the 20th century, his legacy will remain a constant source of inspiration," the post reads. We are grateful to Monsieur Rabanne for establishing our avant-garde heritage and defining a future of limitless possibilities."

Rabanne established his fashion house in the 1960s and retired from fashion in 1999. French designer Julien Dossena has lead the fashion house since 2013.