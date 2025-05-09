Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Overwatch 2 is collaborating with classic Capcom fighting game series Street Fighter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Overwatch's Juno dresses up as Street Fighter's Chun-Li and proceeds to destroy a truck in the clip released on Friday.

Eight Overwatch 2 characters in total will be receiving Street Fighter skins.

Fans can also look forward to Hanzo as Ryu, Kiriko as Juri, Sigma as M. Bison, Soldier 76 as Guile, Widowmaker as Cammy, Winston as Blanka and Zenyatta as Dhalsim when the collaboration comes to Overwatch 2 on May 20.

Overwatch 2 is a competitive, online multiplayer game. Overwatch 2 recently had a collaboration with anime Gundam Wing.

Capcom last released Street Fighter 6 in 2023. New character Elena will be coming to the game on June 5.