Parsons will play the Stage Manager, with Deutch as Emily Webb, Holmes as Mrs. Webb, Thomas as Mr.Webb, Sykes as George Gibbs and Jones as Dr. Gibbs.
The Our Town revival is directed by Kenny Leon and will begin previews Sept. 17 at Barrymore Theatre in New York City. The revival officially opens Oct. 10.
"Thornton Wilder's Our Town -- in my mind stands at the top of the Mount Rushmore of great American theatre," Leon said in a statement. "I feel blessed and fortunate to have gained the trust of The Wilder estate to present this classic to another generation of theatre lovers. It's long been a burning desire to collaborate on a Broadway production of such magnitude that speaks so beautifully and intimately to all people about our shared time on the planet."
