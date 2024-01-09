Max canceled the comedy Our Flag Means Death after two seasons. Creator David Jenkins made the announcement on Instagram Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I'm very sad I won't set foot on the Revenge again with my friends, some of whom have become close to family," Jenkins wrote. "But I couldn't be more grateful for being allowed to captain the damn thing in the first place."

Our Flag Means Death starred Rhys Darby as Stede Bonnett, an 18th century land owner who decides to become a pirate. Joel Fry, Samson Kayo, Matthew Maher, Nathan Foad, Samba Schutte, Con O'Neill, Vico Ortiz and Kristian Nairn also starred.

Taika Waititi produced the show with Jenkins. Waititi also appeared as famous pirate Blackbeard on the show.

Nat Faxon, Rory Kinnear, Bronson Pinchot and Leslie Jones were also among the show's guest stars.