Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong'o voices 'The Wild Robot'
UPI News Service, 06/11/2024
Universal Pictures released the trailer for the Dreamworks Animation film The Wild Robot. The film is in theaters Sept 22.
Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o provides the voice of robot Rozzum Unit 7134, or Roz. Rozzum washes ashore after a typhoon and discovers nature, animals and plant life.
Roz's language programs enable her to understand the animals so they speak English in the adaptation of Peter Brown's book. Roz helps a gosling hatch causing the gosling to imprint upon her as his mother.
A fox also befriends Roz and helps her navigate the forest. However, the robots eventually return to collect Roz and take her away for repairs.
