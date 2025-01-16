Orville Peck, Eva Noblezada join the cast of Broadway's 'Cabaret'
UPI News Service, 01/16/2025
Country music star Orville Peck and Broadway icon Eva Noblezada have joined the cast of Broadway's Cabaret.
"Wilkommen. Trailblazing country music star Orville Peck and two-time Tony Award nominee Eva Noblezada join the Kit Kat Club as Broadway's next Emcee and Sally Bowles," the show's X feed said Wednesday. "Starting March 31, for 16 weeks only. Tickets available now."
The revival of the classic 1966 Kander & Ebb musical -- which is set at a seedy night club in 1929-30 Berlin -- now stars Adam Lambert and Auli'i Cravalho.
They are set to perform their last show on March 29.
