DreamWorks Animation is introducing the new film Orion and the Dark.

The studio shared first-look photos for the animated movie Tuesday.

Orion and the Dark is written by Charlie Kaufman (Being John Malkovich, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and directed by Sean Chamratz.

The film is described as "a beautiful story about meeting your fears face to face, literally."

Orion and the Dark is based on the Emma Yarlett book of the same name. The film follows Orion, an elementary school student consumed by his fears, most of all the dark. Orion meets Dark, the embodiment of dark, who takes him around the world to prove there is nothing to be afraid of.

Jacob Tremblay voices Orion, with Paul Walter Hauser as Dark.

Tremblay is known for starring in the films Room and Wonder. He most recently voiced Flounder in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

Hauser is best known for starring in the film Richard Jewell.