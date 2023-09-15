Oprah Winfrey, Fantasia Barrino, H.E.R. share importance of 'Color Purple'
UPI News Service, 09/15/2023
Warner Bros. released a new featurette about The Color Purple featuring producer Oprah Winfrey and stars Fantasia Barrino, H.E.R. and more. The film opens Christmas Day in theaters.
Winfrey starred in the 1985 movie adaptation of The Color Purple, directed by Steven Spielberg. She also produced the stage musical on which the new film is based.
"It is a solid base of spiritual and emotional power for me," Winfrey said. "Every woman and man who has been invisible, who has felt unseen and unvalued, this is their story."
Alice Walker wrote the novel, published in 1982. The book chronicles Celie's life from 14 to adulthood. Whoopi Goldberg played Celie in the movie and Winfrey played Sofia, the outspoken daughter-in-law of Celie's husband, Mister (Danny Glover in the 1985 film).
Barrino plays Celie in the new movie and said the musical will make the story relatable to modern audiences. "We want to connect with the younger generation," Barrino said.
