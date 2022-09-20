Olivia Wilde and the stars of Don't Worry Darling walked the red carpet Monday in New York.

Wilde, who directed and produced the new psychological thriller film, attended a Q&A and screening of the movie at AMC Lincoln Square theater in New York.

The actress and director was joined by cast members Harry Styles, Gemma Chan, Nick Kroll, Sydney Chandler, Kate Berlant, Asif Ali and Douglas Smith. Florence Pugh and Chris Pine were not present at the event.

Wilde wore a simple black dress with a cutout back, while Styles sported a blue velvet blazer with pinstriped trousers.

Sources told Us Weekly that Wilde and Styles, who have been romantically linked since late 2020, sat on opposite sides of the stage during the Q&A.

In the October issue of Vanity Fair, Wilde denied leaving her ex-husband, actor Jason Sudeikis , for Styles.

"The complete [expletive] idea that I left Jason for Harry is completely inaccurate," Wilde said. "Our relationship was over long before I met Harry. Like any relationship that ends, it doesn't end overnight."

Don't Worry Darling is written by Katie Silberman. The film follows Alice (Pugh) and Jack (Styles), a young couple living in the seemingly perfect town of Victory, Calif., in the 1950s. Alice becomes suspicious of her husband's work on the mysterious "Victory Project."

Don't Worry Darling had its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival this month and will open in theaters Friday.