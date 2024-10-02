Olivia Rodrigo will release a new concert special Oct. 29 on Netflix.

"I am so excited to share the GUTS World Tour with my fans. For those of you who didn't get a chance to rock out in-person, now you can have the best seats in the house," she said. "And to the fans who cheered, screamed and danced with me, I am so glad we get to do it all over again!"

The Netflix special comes amid the 21-year-old singer's ongoing tour, which includes some 93 stops.

"At a sold-out concert in her hometown of LA, Olivia Rodrigo pours her heart into an electrifying night of chart-topping hits and pop-rock power ballads," an official description reads.

Rodrigo's album GUTS dropped in September 2023.

SOUR, her first album, was released in May 2021.

Songs from both albums will be performed during the special.