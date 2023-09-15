Olivia Rodrigo has added 18 dates to her Guts world tour.The 20-year-old singer and actress added the new shows Friday after announcing the tour earlier this week.Rodrigo will kick off her Guts tour Feb. 23 in Palm Springs, Calif., and bring the venture to a close Aug. 17 in Los Angeles.The tour will see Rodrigo perform across North America and Europe.The Breeders, Chappell Roan, PinkPantheress and Remi Wolf will join the tour as special guests on select dates.Pre-sale tickets go live Wednesday at 3 p.m. EDT on Ticketmaster.The new dates are as follows:March 20, 2024 - Chicago, at United CenterMarch 27 - Montreal, at Bell CentreMarch 30 - Toronto, at Scotiabank ArenaApril 2 - Boston, at TD GardenApril 8 - New York City, at Madison Square GardenApril 9 - New York City, at Madison Square GardenMay 1 - Dublin, Ireland, at 3ArenaMay 4 - Manchester, U.K., at Co-op LiveMay 8 - Glasgow, U.K., at OVO HydroMay 11 - Birmingham, U.K., at Utilita ArenaMay 17 - London, at The O2May 18 - London, at The O2May 25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands, at Ziggo DomeJune 15 - Paris, at Accor ArenaAug. 3 - San Francisco, at Chase CenterAug. 7 - Seattle, at Climate Pledge ArenaAug. 16 - Los Angeles, at Kia ForumAug. 17 - Los Angeles, at Kia ForumThe Guts world tour is in support of Rodrigo's album of the same name, released last week. The album features the singles "Vampire," "Bad Idea Right" and "Get Him Back!," along with nine other songs.Rodrigo released a music video for "Get Him Back!" on Tuesday.