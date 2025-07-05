Brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher reunited their band Oasis in Cardiff, Wales, Friday night.

The Gallaghers ended their 16-year hiatus, performing songs like "Hello," "Acquiesce," "Some Might Say," "Morning Glory" and "Wonderwall," in front of 75,000 fans at the Cardiff Principality Stadium, according to TMZ.

"Because we need each other, we believe in one another #oasislive25," the siblings posted on Instagram Saturday.

The Gallaghers formed the band in 1991 and dissolved it in 2009 because they were not getting along.

Friday's concert kicked off their sold-out tour, which will play venues across the United Kingdom and Ireland through Aug. 17.

The North American leg of the tour kicks off Aug. 24 in Toronto and concludes in Mexico City on Sept. 12.