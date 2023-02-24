South Korean singer Minhyun is teasing his new music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, born Hwang Min-hyun, released a preview Friday of his video for the song "Hidden Side."

The "Hidden Side" teaser shows Minhyun dancing in a club and performing a choreographed dance routine.

"Hidden Side" appears on Minhyun's forthcoming debut solo EP, Truth or Lie. The singer will release the album and the full "Hidden Side" music video Monday.

Truth or Lie also features the songs "Honest," "Crossword," "Perfect Type," "Smile" and "Cube."

Minhyun came to fame with the boy band Nu'est. As a full group, Nu'est also consists of Aron, JR, Baekho and Ren.

Nu'est is known for the singles "Hello," "Love Paint (Every Afternoon)" and "Again." The group most recently released the compilation album Needle & Bubble in March 2022.