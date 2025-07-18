Singer Noah Cyrus performed her new song "Way of the World" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Thursday.

She wore a long black dress with long black gloves and performed in front of a garden arbor covered in apparent vines.

"From the very first moment it hurts 'til the day that you're laid in the dirt, yeah but that's just the way that it works -- the way of the world," she sings.

Her performance on Late Show coincided with news of the late night talk show's cancellation following the 2025-26 season.

"Way of the World" appears on Cyrus' newest album, I Want My Loved Ones to Go With Me, which arrived July 11 and features 11 tracks, including "New Country" with Blake Shelton, and "Don't Put It All on Me" with Fleet Foxes.

Ella Langley collaborates with Cyrus on "Way of the World" on the album.

Other songs include "I Saw the Mountains," "What's it All For?," "Long Ride Home," "Apple Tree," "Man in the Field," "With You," "Love is a Canyon" and "XXX."

Cyrus is currently on tour, which kicked off last week in Los Angeles and winds down Oct. 24 in Phoenix, Ariz.