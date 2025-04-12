Apple TV+ has canceled its video-game comedy, Mythic Quest, after four seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Endings are hard. But after four incredible seasons, Mythic Quest is coming to a close," series executive producers Megan Ganz, David Hornsby, and Rob McElhenney said in a joint statement Friday.

"We're so proud of the show and the world we got to build -- and deeply grateful to every cast and crew member who poured their heart into it. To all our fans, thank you for playing with us. To our partners at Apple, thank you for believing in the vision from the very beginning. Because endings are hard, with Apple's blessing we made one final update to our last episode -- so we could say goodbye, instead of just game over."

The Season 4 finale -- starring McElhenney, Hornsby, Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Naomi Ekperigin -- aired in March, but will be revised to serve as a series finale that will air late this month.