HBO has canceled its horror-comedy, Los Espookys, after two seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Created by Julio Torres, Ana Fabrega and Fred Armisen , the series starred Torres, Fabrega, and Armisen, Bernardo Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti, and Jose Pablo Minor.

"We are thrilled we could deliver the unique and hilarious second season of Los Espookys to viewers finally, more than three years after the series premiere, due to pandemic delays," HBO said in a statement.

"We thank Julio, Ana, and Fred for this imaginative and delightfully bizarre world they created. We are not currently planning on a third season, but we would welcome the opportunity to work with this cast and crew in the future."

The canceled show was set in Mexico City and followed a group of horror movie-loving friends who create a business by making people think the various terrifying situations they set up are real.