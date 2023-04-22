National Treasure: Edge of History will not return for a second season on Disney+
The mystery-adventure series premiered on the streaming service in February and starred Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith.
