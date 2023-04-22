National Treasure: Edge of History will not return for a second season on Disney+

ADVERTISEMENT

The mystery-adventure series premiered on the streaming service in February and starred Lisette Olivera, Catherine Zeta-Jones , Zuri Reed, Antonio Cipriano, Jordan Rodrigues, Jake Austin Walker and Lyndon Smith.

The show was co-created by Marianne and Cormac Wibberley, who wrote the first two films, which starred Nicolas Cage, Diane Kruger, Justin Bartha, Jon Voight and Harvey Keitel.

Bartha and Keitel reprised their movie characters of Sadusky and Riley in a guest star capacity on the show.

The stars reacted to the cancellation news on social media Friday.

"I made a forever family on this series and I couldn't be more proud of every single person that brought this project together," Walker tweeted.

"Love my Treasure Hunting Family. On to the next adventure."

"So so thankful for this show. Shorter than expected, but better than ever. Thanks for coming along for the ride. So much love," wrote Cipriano.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Reed posted: "I love you guys!!!