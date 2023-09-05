20th Century Studios released the trailer for No One Will Save You on Tuesday. The film premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaitlyn Dever stars as Brynn, a woman living alone facing a home invasion. The trailer reveals that the home invaders are actually aliens, and they are invading the entire world, not just Brynn's remote house.

Writer/director Brian Duffield said in a statement that the invasion occurs eight minutes into the film.

"The end of the world won't only be for those that are ready for it," Duffield said. "The idea of an alien movie rudely bursting the bubble our character has spent years building and cultivating felt like a unique way to tell a favorite story."

The trailer shows Brynn encountering an overturned mail truck and a possessed man following the first invasion. She also boards and barricades her house, but the forces outside push the nails out one by one.

Dever also starred in Hulu's film Rosaline, no longer on the service, and the series Dopesick.