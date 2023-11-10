ABC has decided not to bring back Rookie: Feds for a second season or move forward with The Good Lawyer, a planned spinoff of its hit medical drama, The Good Doctor.

Starring Niecy Nash -Betts, Felix Solis and Frankie R. Faison, the law-enforcement series was canceled because it was not a ratings hit for the network, according to Deadline.

The Hollywood Reporter said no decisions regarding Feds and The Good Lawyer were made until after the recent Hollywood writers' and actors' strikes ended and the network was able to evaluate its needs for the remainder of the 2023-24 television season.

Variety said The Good Lawyer would have starred Kennedy McMann and Felicity Huffman.

Flagship series, The Rookie, starring Nathan Fillion has been renewed for a sixth season and The Good Doctor, led by Freddie Highmore, completed its sixth last spring.