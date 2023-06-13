The novel was the first part of McCarthy's Border Trilogy centered on cowboys John Grady Cole and Billy Parham, set near the U.S.-Mexico border. It was followed by The Crossing in 1994 and Cities of the Plain in 1998.
In 2005 and 2006 McCarthy would see arguably his two most well-known novels be published. First was No Country for Old Men in 2005. It was adapted in 2008 by the Coen brothers and starred Tommy Lee Jones, Josh Brolin and Javier Bardem.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.