South Korean girl group Nmixx is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Expergo and a music video for the single "Love Me Like This" on Monday.

The "Love Me Like This" video shows the members of Nmixx perform a choreographed dance routine against a white background and in a garden.

Expergo also features the single "Young, Dumb, Stupid" and the songs "Paxxword," "Just Did It," "My Gosh" and "Home."

Expergo is Nmixx's debut EP. The group previously released the single albums Ad Mare and Entwurf in 2022.

Nmixx will promote Expergo with the Nice to Mixx You world tour, which begins May 2 in Seattle, Wash.

Nmixx consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin. The group made its debut in 2021.