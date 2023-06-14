Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Nimona.

The streaming service shared a trailer for the animated movie Wednesday featuring the voice of Chloe Grace Moretz

Nimona is based on the ND Stevenson graphic novel of the same name. The film takes place in a techno-medieval fantasy world and follows the shapeshifting teen Nimona (Moretz).

The trailer shows Nimona team up with the wanted knight Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed) to catch the "real villain" who killed the queen.

"A knight framed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she's the monster he's sworn to destroy?" an official description reads.

Netflix released a sneak peek of Nimona last week that shows Nimona crash Ballister's secret lair.

Nimona is directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane. Netflix produced the film with Annapurna Pictures, with animation by DNEG Animation.

Nimona will have its world premiere Thursday at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival and start streaming June 30 on Netflix.