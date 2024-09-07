Nicole Kidman announced Saturday that her mother Janelle Ann Kidman, 84, has died.

"I'm in shock and I have to go to my family, but this award is for her. She shaped me, she guided me and she made me. I am beyond grateful that I get to say her name to all of you through Halina," Kidman, 57, said in a statement read aloud at the Venice Film Festival where she was to be honored for her performance in the movie Babygirl.

"The collision of life and art is heartbreaking, and my heart is broken," she added.

Kidman's director Halina Reijn accepted the prize on her behalf.

"We love you all, Nicole," Reijn said after reading her statement.

Kidman's mother was a nursing instructor and member of the Women's Electoral Lobby, an Australian feminist group.

The cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Kidman's father Antony died in 2014. She has a sister Antonia, who is a journalist.