Nicole Kidman posted on Instagram video of her and co-star Sandra Bullock hugging on the set of their supernatural comedy, Practical Magic 2.

"The witches are back. Owens sisters' first day on set! #PracticalMagic," Kidman captioned the clip.

Helmed by Susanne Bier, the film is set for theatrical release on Sept. 18, 2026.

It is a sequel to 1998's Practical Magic, which follows witch sisters, Sally and Gillian, as they try to figure out how to stop a curse that kills the men they love.

The original blockbuster was directed by Griffin Dunne and was based on Alice Hoffman's book of the same name.