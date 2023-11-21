Nicole Kidman and Antonio Banderas have joined the cast of a new erotic thriller at A24.

The Hollywood Reporter said Tuesday that Kidman, Banderas and Harris Dickinson will star in Babygirl, a new film from Bodies Bodies Bodies filmmaker Halina Reijn.

Reijn wrote and will direct the new movie, which also features Sophie Wilde (Talk to Me) and Jean Reno.

Babygirl explores power dynamics and sexuality through the story of a powerful CEO (Kidman) who begins an affair with an intern (Dickinson).

Reijn will produce with David Hinojosa, with Julia Oh, Zach Nutman and Christine D'Souza Gelb as executive producers, Deadline reported.

A24 confirmed the project by re-tweeting the casting news.

Reijn previously collaborated with A24 on Bodies Bodies Bodies, which opened in August 2022.