Big Brother Season 18 winner Nicole Franzel was crowned the winner of CBS' Big Brother: Reindeer Games on Thursday night.

Franzel beat out Cody Calafiore , Frankie Grande, Taylor Hale, Cameron Hardin, Britney Haynes, Xavier Prather, Josh Martinez and Danielle Reyes for the honor -- and the $100,000 grand prize.

"I doubted myself, but I'm never doing that again," Franzel said.

"I'm so excited for the grand prize, $100K. There's no feeling like this in the entire world. This really is the merriest time of year!"'

The six-episode, holiday-themed competition premiered on Dec. 11 and brought back nine former Big Brother contestants for the new challenges.