RLJE Films released the trailer for Sympathy for the Devil on Tuesday. The film stars Nicolas Cage and Joel Kinnaman and releases July 28 in theaters.

Kinnaman plays an expectant father in Las Vegas meeting his wife in the hospital when a killer (Cage) enters his vehicle with a gun. The killer orders the driver to drive him around, threatening to kill innocent people they encounter if he doesn't.

Las Vegas has been the setting of several Cage films, including Leaving Las Vegas for which he won an Oscar. Honeymoon in Vegas, Con Air and The Trust also include scenes set in Las Vegas.

Cage turns on his threatening villain energy in the role. Cage has played villains in films Kiss of Death, Vampire's Kiss, Mom and Dad and half of Face/Off before he swapped with John Travolta.

Kinnaman currently stars on Apple TV+'s For All Mankind and recently appeared in the Suicide Squad movies.

Yuval Adler directs Luke Paradise's script.