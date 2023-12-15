Nicki Minaj is giving an update on her documentary.

The 41-year-old singer and rapper said on Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live that the docuseries about her life and music is "absolutely still coming."

MInaj gave the update following the release of her album Pink Friday 2.

"The documentary is absolutely still coming. I wouldn't have wanted it to come out right now because then it would take time from them being able to really listen to the music," she said. "Now that they've digested the music, when the documentary comes, it will be a different level of emotional rollercoaster. I'm sharing stuff that probably nobody would expect me to share."

HBO Max had announced in 2020 that it was developing a six-part docuseries about Minaj.

Minaj shared a trailer for the documentary in July 2022 but confirmed it was no longer attached to a network.

"I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work," the star said at the time. "As I decide on a home for this project, I can't help but reflect on what I'm including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it's scary. It's like NOTHING you've seen before & I need it to be handled with care."

On WWHL, Minaj said the original network "had to go with something else."

"Because my album was not done when I was going to originally put it out, I didn't want the documentary to come out without the music. That would have made no sense to me," she explained.

Minaj released Pink Friday 2 last week and will promote the album with a new world tour that begins in March. She said on WWHL that the documentary is done and that she would want it to come out before the tour.