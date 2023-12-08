Nicki Minaj is back with new music.The 41-year-old singer and rapper released her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, on Friday.Pink Friday 2 is a sequel to Minaj's 2010 album Pink Friday and her first new album in over five years.The album features the singles "Super Freaky Girl" and "Last Time I Saw You," along with 20 other songs, including collaborations with J. Cole, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and other artists.Minaj, who also worked with producer Finneas on the album, gave a shoutout to her collaborators on social media."Welp that did it for me... crying in less than 25 seconds of the intro. Again. Finneas, if this finds you in #GagCity, God bless you," the star wrote."I haven't even been able to tell you about ALL the geniuses on this project," she added. "Ppl I really love. Ppl who love music. Ppl who inspire me to be better."The Pink Friday 2 album release coincides with Minaj's 41st birthday. The album was originally scheduled for release Oct. 20 and was delayed to Nov. 17, then postponed again to Dec. 8.