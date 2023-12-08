Nicki Minaj is back with new music.

The 41-year-old singer and rapper released her fifth studio album, Pink Friday 2, on Friday.

Pink Friday 2 is a sequel to Minaj's 2010 album Pink Friday and her first new album in over five years.

The album features the singles "Super Freaky Girl" and "Last Time I Saw You," along with 20 other songs, including collaborations with J. Cole, Drake, Future, Lil Uzi Vert and other artists.

Minaj, who also worked with producer Finneas on the album, gave a shoutout to her collaborators on social media.

"Welp that did it for me... crying in less than 25 seconds of the intro. Again. Finneas, if this finds you in #GagCity, God bless you," the star wrote.

"I haven't even been able to tell you about ALL the geniuses on this project," she added. "Ppl I really love. Ppl who love music. Ppl who inspire me to be better."

The Pink Friday 2 album release coincides with Minaj's 41st birthday. The album was originally scheduled for release Oct. 20 and was delayed to Nov. 17, then postponed again to Dec. 8.