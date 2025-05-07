Nick Offerman gushes about working with Tom Cruise on new 'Mission: Impossible'
UPI News Service, 05/07/2025
Parks and Recreation actor Nick Offerman had nothing but praise for Tom Cruise while discussing their upcoming film, Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
Offerman portrays a presidential cabinet member in the action spy movie, and shared what it was like to film a scene with Cruise on Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday.
"That was my first time working with him and his wrists are bound and he would come in every day and set up and do this like three-page monologue to the president, Angela Bassett, and her cabinet of which I was a member, and he would make this appeal to us and explain his situation," the actor told Kimmel.
"And by the end of the first day I went home and said to my wife Megan [Mullally], 'I'm in love with Tom Cruise,'" he continued. "It was like I was going to a college class of Charisma 101..."
Offerman said Cruise's work ethic and passion deeply impressed him.
The new film, which lands in theaters May 23, features Cruise facing 140 mph winds as he clings to a biplane 8,000 feet above the ground.
