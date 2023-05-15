Nick Jonas is looking back on his first direct message (DM) to his wife, Priyanka Chopra.

The 30-year-old singer and actor pulled up his first message to Chopra, 40, on his phone during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Jonas and Chopra got engaged in July 2018 after a couple months of dating and married in Chopra's home country of India that December.

On WWHL, Jonas showed a screenshot of his first message to Chopra on Instagram and said they quickly moved from DMs to text messages.

"I said something pretty effective -- 'Hey, I know I've heard we have a lot of things in common, friends in common, and I think we should meet in person,'" he shared. "She right away responded. She was like, 'Nice to meet you. Let's get off DMs. Let's go to text, my team might be watching' ... We started texting right away."

Jonas said DMs and social media made it easy for him to connect with Chopra.

"Listen, we were talking about this the other day -- we basically went to high school and our experience in meeting people was all in our work environment," he explained. "It makes sense when the invention of DM came to be, it opened up the world, not only for other users who don't live a public life, but for people living a very public life."

Chopra said on WWHL last week that Jonas' first DM had a "quiet confidence" that she found attractive.

