Singer-songwriter Nick Jonas and Tony-winning actress Adrienne Warren have signed on to star in the first Broadway staging of Jason Robert Brown's musical, The Last Five Years.

Whitney White is directing the show, which is scheduled to open next spring.

"The Last Five Years is one of the greatest original American musicals in the canon. I could not be more excited to bring it to Broadway for the first time with Nick and Adrienne, two powerhouse performers and lovers of theater," said White in a statement Sunday.

"I fell in love with this musical many years ago when I was a student at Northwestern. I found it then, and still consider The Last Five Years to be such a human portrait and a beautiful exercise in making time -- the one thing we are all bound to -- feel consequential. The songs are iconic, and the vibes are very two-thousand-and-now because this is a story about artists falling in and out of love and what happens when something has to come to an end."

Jonas and Warren are set to be presenters at Sunday's Tony Awards ceremony.