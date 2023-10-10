Marvel released two videos and four posters for The Marvels on Tuesday. The sequel to Captain Marvel and Disney+ series Ms. Marvel opens Nov. 10 in theaters.
A 60-second preview shows Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) call Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) an annihilator. Danvers' mentor, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) asks her what she's prepared to do to stop Dar-Benn, then follows up with some encouragement.
"Give her hell," Fury tells Danvers.
A 45-second video recaps the events of Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Ms. Marvel. It shows how Danvers got her powers and joined the fight against Thanos in the films.
Ms. Marvel introduced Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a fan of Danvers who got powers of her own.
Four posters show Danvers, Khan and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) forming the trio The Marvels. Rambeau was another military pilot with whom Danvers was friends. Rambeau also appeared in WandaVision.
