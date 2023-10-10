Marvel released two videos and four posters for The Marvels on Tuesday. The sequel to Captain Marvel and Disney+ series Ms. Marvel opens Nov. 10 in theaters.

A 60-second preview shows Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashton) call Carol Danvers ( Brie Larson ) an annihilator. Danvers' mentor, Nick Fury ( Samuel L. Jackson ) asks her what she's prepared to do to stop Dar-Benn, then follows up with some encouragement.

"Give her hell," Fury tells Danvers.

A 45-second video recaps the events of Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame and Ms. Marvel. It shows how Danvers got her powers and joined the fight against Thanos in the films.

Ms. Marvel introduced Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a fan of Danvers who got powers of her own.