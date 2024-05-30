Mary & George, Idea of You and Red, White and Royal Blue actor Nicholas Galitzine has signed on to play He-Man in a new live-action Masters of the Universe movie from Mattel and Amazon MGM Studios.

Travis Knight -- whose credits include Kubo and the Two Strings and Bumblebee -- is directing the movie about sword-carrying superheroes.

"We're thrilled to bring the beloved Masters of the Universe to life and couldn't be more excited to announce the immensely talented Nicholas Galitzine as our He-Man," Julie Rapaport, head of film production and development at Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Joining forces with director Travis Knight, Mattel, and Escape Artists, this reintroduction of the character and his universe will be an epic film that will delight audiences from here to Eternia."

No plot details or additional casting have been announced yet.

Mattel's Masters of the Universe action figures toy line was first introduced in 1982.

The characters have since appeared in animated TV shows and movies, a live-action film, comic books and video games.