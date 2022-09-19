Nicholas Galitzine has joined the cast of the new film The Idea of You.

Amazon confirmed Monday that Galitzine, 27, will star with Anne Hathaway , 39, in the adaptation at Prime Video.

The Idea of You is based on the Robinne Lee novel, believed to be inspired by Harry Styles. The film follows Sophie (Hathaway), a 40-year-old divorced mother who meets and falls for Hayes Campbell (Galitzine), the 24-year-old lead singer of the hottest boy band on the planet, August Moon.

Jennifer Westfeldt (Kissing Jessica Stein) wrote the screenplay, with Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) as director. Cathy Schulman will produce for Welle Entertainment, which is developing the film with Amazon Studios.

The project will begin production in October.

Galitzine will also star in the Prime Video romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, based on the Casey McQuiston novel.

The actor is known for starring in the 2021 film Cinderella and the Netflix romantic drama Purple Hearts.