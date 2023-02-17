Niall Horan is back with new music.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 29-year-old singer released "Heaven," his first solo single in three years, on Friday.

In "Heaven," Horan sings about his adoration for a new love interest.

"God only knows where this could go / And even if our love starts to grow out of control / And you and me go up in flames / Heaven won't be the same," he sings.

"Heaven" appears on Horan's forthcoming third solo album, The Show. Horan announced the album Thursday.

"What makes this record incredibly special to me is it's a reflection of where I am in my life today, as a person, a musician, and of course, as a songwriter," he said.

Horan performed part of "Heaven" on Thursday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Horan came to fame with the British boy band One Direction. The Show will be his first solo album since Heartbreak Weather, released in March 2020.