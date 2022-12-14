The 76th Annual Tony Awards gala is to be broadcast live on CBS from the United Palace in New York City's Washington Heights neighborhood on June 11.

The event will recognize excellence in theater for the 2022-23 Broadway season.

No host has been announced yet.

This will be the first time the annual ceremony will be presented at the United Palace in uptown Manhattan, which has 3,400 seats and opened in 1930.

The Tonys are typically handed out at Radio City Music Hall in midtown Manhattan.

"We are excited to bring the Tony Awards to the historic United Palace for the first time. As we celebrate the best of this Broadway season and 76 years of the Tony Awards, we look forward to ushering in a new golden age for the show from this majestic, golden age theatre," Heather Hitchens, president and CEO of the American Theatre Wing, and Charlotte St. Martin, president of The Broadway League, said in a statement Tuesday.