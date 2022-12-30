South Korean girl group NewJeans is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a performance video for the song "Ditto" on Friday.

The new "Ditto" video shows the members of NewJeans perform the song's choreography in a warehouse. The members wear coordinating school uniform-inspired outfits.

NewJeans released two versions of their music video for "Ditto" earlier this month. In "Ditto" Side A, a girl is seen filming the members of NewJeans with a camcorder, while Side B shows the members on camera.

"Ditto" is the pre-release track from NewJeans' forthcoming single album, OMG. The album also features the title track "OMG."

NewJeans will release OMG on Monday.

NewJeans consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group was among the winners at the Asia Artist Awards this month.