South Korean girl group NewJeans is back with new music videos.

ADVERTISEMENT

The K-pop stars released two versions of their music video for the song "Ditto" on Monday.

In "Ditto" Side A, a girl is seen filming the members of NewJeans with a camcorder. The members are seen singing and dancing while wearing school uniforms.

In "Ditto Side B," the members of NewJeans are shown on camera in the home videos that were filmed in Side A.

"Ditto" is the pre-release track from NewJeans' forthcoming single album, OMG. The album also features the song "OMG."

NewJeans will release OMG on Jan. 2.

NewJeans consists of Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin and Hyein. The group is known for the singles "Attention," "Hype Boy" and "Cookie," and made its debut in July.

NewJeans were among the winners at the Asia Artist Awards last week.