The New Year's Eve ball has officially been unveiled ahead of its big drop on New Year's Eve.

Pitbull was among those to adorn the ball with special additions Friday.

The ball, which weighs 11,875 pounds, is covered with 2,688 "crystal triangles" and contains 32,256 LED lights.

"The Ball is capable of displaying a palette of more than 16 million vibrant colors and billions of patterns that creates a spectacular kaleidoscope effect atop One Times Square," an official description reads.

Carrie Underwood will perform just before midnight.

"I have such fun memories of performing on New Year's Rockin' Eve in Times Square in both 2007 and 2015," she said earlier this month.

With the exception of two years, the ball has dropped every year since 1907.