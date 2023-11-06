Apple TV+ announced an animated feature film based on Peanuts on Monday. The film will join Apple TV+'s Peanuts library.

The upcoming computer animated movie will take Charlie Brown, Snoopy, Linus, Lucy, Franklin, Schroeder, Peppermint Patty and Marcie to "the big city." The photo looks like New York but the announcement did not name it as such.

The team behind the 2015 theatrical Peanuts Movie is reuniting. Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz and Cornelius Uliano return to write, with co-writer Karey Kirkpatrick joining, and Steve Martino directing.

Bonnie Arnold produces. Wildbrain Studios and Peanuts Worldwide will begin production next year.

Apple TV+ is the streaming home to Peanuts' classic holiday specials. The streaming service has also produced original specials and the documentary Who Are You, Charlie Brown?

The announcement did not specify whether the film would have a theatrical release. Apple TV+ did release Killers of the Flower Moon and the upcoming Napoleon in theaters.