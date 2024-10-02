New '9-1-1' spinoff to arrive not long after final 'Lone Star' season
UPI News Service, 10/02/2024
A new 9-1-1 spinoff is in the works for ABC.
The news comes after the September announcement that 9-1-1: Lone Star would wrap with its fifth season.
"...A huge thanks to one of the greatest creative teams in all of television -- Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear -- for creating one of the most action-packed dramas anywhere," said Michael Thorn, Fox president, at the time.
That trio also created the original series, which aired in 2018, and is set in Los Angeles.
"Sadly, we all love Lone Star, but the financials just didn't work," Murphy said in an interview. "It's a Disney company that was on a Fox network, and it just was never going to work. And we had a long run of it. So now we're going to launch a new show in a new city that I can't name, but it's fun. And 9-1-1 moved to ABC and suddenly became, I think, the biggest show on Thursday night."
He added, "They obviously have an appetite for that, so we're going to give them another one that I really love."
Deadline reports that Las Vegas is a possible location for the newest iteration of 9-1-1.
Murphy and Minear are working on the show, which is slated to drop next year.
