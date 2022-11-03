Netflix has announced it ordered more episodes of The Sandman based on Neil Gaiman's DC Comics graphic novels.

ADVERTISEMENT

The episode count and story details are being kept under wraps, the streaming service said.

No premiere date has been disclosed yet.

"Millions upon millions of people have welcomed and watched and loved The Sandman on Netflix, from established Sandman fans to people who were simply curious, and then became obsessed with the Lord of Dreams, his family and their goings-on," writer-producer Gaiman said in a statement Wednesday.

"It gives me unbelievable pleasure to say that, working with Netflix and Warner Bros., Allan Heinberg, David Goyer and I will be bringing even more of The Sandman stories to life. There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet)," Gaiman added. "Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: they are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it's time to get back to work. There's a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell..."

The 10-episode show premiered on Netflix in August.

It starred Tom Sturridge, Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.