Netflix has unveiled its upcoming film slate for 2023. The streaming service announced 49 titles for the year and shared premiere dates for several projects Wednesday.

Rebel Moon, a new sci-fi action film from director Zack Snyder , will premiere Dec. 22. The movie introduces an "epic new universe" and stars Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou Ed Skrein , Michiel Huisman and Doona Bae.

Netflix also will release sequels to Murder Mystery and Extraction. Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston return as Nick and Audrey Spitz in Murder Mystery 2, which premieres March 31, while Chris Hemsworth will reprise his role of Tyler Rake in Extraction 2, set for release June 16.

Other films include They Cloned Tyrone, a "mind-bending conspiracy thriller" starring John Boyega, Jamie Foxx and Teyonah Parris, Damsel, a fantasy action film with Millie Bobby Brown, Pain Hustlers, a drama starring Emily Blunt and Chris Evans, and A Family Affair, a romantic comedy with Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King.

Previously announced titles include Your Place or Mine, a romantic comedy starring Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher, Luther: The Fallen Sun, a sequel film to Luther with Idris Elba, and Jung_E, a Korean sci-fi action film.

Netflix unveiled its Korean film and TV slate Monday.