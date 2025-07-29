Netflix's Pride and Prejudice limited series is now filming.

The streamer shared the news Tuesday alongside an image of the Bennet women, portrayed by Emma Corrin (Elizabeth), Freya Mavor (Jane), Olivia Colman (Mrs. Bennet), Hopey Parish (Mary), Rhea Norwood (Lydia) and Hollie Avery (Kitty), in costume.

"We know you've been yearning for a sneak peek," Netflix captioned the post announcing that production has "officially" started.

Euros Lyn, who directed several episodes of the Heartstopper series, is directing the adaptation of the novel by Jane Austen, published in 1813.

Jack Lowden is set to portray Mr. Darcy.

Rufus Sewell , Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Siena Kelly, Anjana Vasan, Sebastian Armesto, Rosie Cavaliero, Saffron Coomber, James Dryden, Justin Edwards, James Northcote, Eloise Webb, Isabella Sermon and Louis Partridge also star.

The script is penned by Everything I Know About Love writer Dolly Alderton.

"Dolly's fierce intelligence and enormous heart, twinned with her genuine love of the Austen novel, means she is able to bring new insights, whilst celebrating all that the generations of fans hold so dear," Netflix executive Mona Quereshi told Tudum.