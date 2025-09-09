Netflix has announced it ordered a second season of its multi-camera comedy, Leanne.

"We're coming back for a second season!" said Leanne Morgan -- the show's co-creator, executive producer and star -- in a press release.

"I am so grateful to all the writers, producers, Netflix, WB, our amazing cast and especially for all the fans of the show. Y'all did this for us and we can't wait to be back!"

The ensemble includes Kristen Johnston, Celia Weston, Blake Clark, Ryan Stiles, Graham Rogers and Hannah Pilkes.

Chuck Lorre is co-creator and executive producer of the show about a woman who must make a new life for herself after her husband of 33 years leaves her for another woman.

Morgan's second, hour-long stand-up special for Netflix, Unspeakable Things, is set to premiere Nov. 4.